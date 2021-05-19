Celebrity News
Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 Following Heart Attack

Paul Mooney, a celebrated comedian and actor who wrote material for some of the greatest joke-tellers of all time, has died. He suffered a heart attack at his home in California before dying on Wednesday.

Roland Martin broke the news late Wednesday morning.

While Mooney’s career dates back decades and includes working with the likes of Richard Pryor, he had enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. That was thanks in no small part to his collaborations with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who featured Mooney on his eponymous sketch comedy show, “Chappelle Show.”

Aside from his seminal work as a comedian whose material was replete with messages of social justice and equality, Mooney was also known as a successful actor with numerous appearances on and credit for the big and small screens.

According to IMDB, Mooney created the character Homey That Clown from “In Living Color” and wrote stand-up material for Redd Foxx and Jimmy Walker.

He once compared Pryor and Chappelle for their shared level of integrity.

“Dave’s a lot like Richard [Pryor]. He’s an artist first, everything else is second. They offered him $50 million, but the money didn’t mean anything,” Mooney said. “Dave knew money was an illusion. You can’t take it with you. You’ve never seen a Brink’s truck following a hearse, and you never will.”

Mooney’s movie credits include memorable roles in “The Buddy Holly Story” and Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled.”

Mooney announced in 2019 that he would be stepping away from the comedy stage for “health reasons.” The move came shortly after he was accused in a tell-all book of sexually assaulted Richard Pryor’s son. Mooney denied the claims.

Soon afterward, Mooney’s sons, Dwayne and Daryl Mooney, addressed the allegations that their dad molested Pryor Jr. and rumors that their dad was gay.

Richard Pryor Jr. has alluded to a relationship with Mooney in a fast street interview with TMZ. He said, “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ’80s.” When the cameraperson asked if his alleged relationship with Mooney was consensual, Pryor replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He refused to elaborate on the subject after this.

On whether Mooney was gay, his son, Daryl responded, “They used to say a whole lot of folks was gay. That’s Hollywood. There’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood who are gay, there’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood that you think are gay that are not gay.”

When asked what the response would be if Paul Mooney turned out to be gay, Dwayne said, “I don’t think it would be a big deal.” Daryl added, “Does it matter if he’s bisexual? If it matters that he’s bisexual that means you’re homophobic.” You can watch the full video below.

This story will be updated.

UPDATED: 11:01 a.m. ET, May 19, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Legendary comedian Paul Mooney, whose real name was Paul Gladney, passed away on May 19 at the age of 79 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California. The news was first shared on Twitter by journalist Roland Martin. https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1395022948055064583?s=20 In the tweet Martin also alleged that Mooney was battling dementia. The comedian is heralded as an architect of modern comedy who worked with who's who of Hollywood and was especially hailed by Black comedians. Mooney launched into the stratosphere of comedy in the 70's as a writer for comedic icon Richard Pryor. He also pursued a career in acting, starring as Sam Cooke in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story," and as the character Junebug in Spike Lee's impactful 2000 film "Bamboozled." His cultural impact spanned over 50 years, as the head writer for the groundbreaking Black sketch show "In Living Color," forming the memorable character Homey The Clown, and  influenced comedian Dave Chappelle by creating the character Negrodamus on  "Chappelle's Show." Frank McCrae may not have been a household name, but the character actor had so many roles on TV and film that his face was seemingly ubiquitous -- especially to Black folks. Unfortunately, his daughter announced his death to Variety and said he suffered a heart attack before he died last month at his home in California. He was 80 years old. https://twitter.com/sergebomba/status/1390663799565389828?s=20 Some notable roles played by McRae, who was also an NFL player, were from movies such as the James Bond thriller, "License to Kill," and National Lampoon's "Vacation." Hall of Fame basketball player Elgin Baylor died March 22 at the age of 86. His wife confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers legend's death and said Baylor died of natural causes. Jeannie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, mourned Baylor in a statement: "Elgin was THE superstar of his era -- his many accolades speak to that," Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I'd like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family." MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Antoine Hodge, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38 years old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess." https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1365738508216860674?s=20 Douglas Turner Ward, an actor and the co-founder of the Negro Ensemble Company, died Feb. 20 at the age of 90. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Ward, who appeared in Broadway plays such as, “A Raisin in the Sun,” was a champion for Black playwrights at a time when support for them for nearly nonexistent. He said he was proud of the success his company has had over the years. "I'm proud of the personnel that we trained and the fact that they're still active in every field of theater, TV and film," Ward told the Roundabout Theater Company in an interview published nearly a year ago. "Not just the writers, but the actors, the designers, the stage managers, the backstage personnel, the directors. Everybody. To this day they are all over American show business working. And some creating their own theaters." Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, the iconic trio who went on to make music history with the legendary Motown Records, has died at the age of 76. Her death on Feb. 8 was unexpected, according to her publicist. There was no cause of death immediately announced. Scroll down to learn more about her life and the lasting impact she left on popular music. [caption id="attachment_4089207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sherry Rayn Barnett / Getty[/caption] Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died on Feb. 5 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers. Spinks, 67, was most famously known for one of the greatest sports upsets of all time during a 1978 boxing match with Muhammad Ali, where he beat the champ, securing the heavyweight title. Several months later Ali reclaimed the title. Although they were fierce competitors the two stayed close well into their later years. [caption id="attachment_4088895" align="alignnone" width="712"] Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] The world is mourning an icon after it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actress Cicely Tyson died on Jan. 28. Her cause of death is unknown. At age 96, Tyson was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, paving the way for Black thespians while representing the last of the film industry's golden age. But her road to success was tested at several points in career where she was faced with racism, sexism, misogynoir. Throughout her career which spanned over 60 years in television, film and theatre, Cicely was nominated for 52 awards, with 49 wins. [caption id="attachment_4083795" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty[/caption] Her death comes just two days after the release of her memoir "Just as I am" in which Tyson reflected on her contributions and her personal trials and tribulations. Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 from an unknown cause, according to his daughter who confirmed the tragic news. Aaron was a prolific athlete who rose through poverty as a child of the Great Depression to become hailed as baseball's "home run king." In 1974 he made history shattering the record held by Babe Ruth of 714 home runs in a career. Fans and supporters of Aaron's legacy shared their grief on social media, mourning the loss of another great sports legend. https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1352652383709507585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1352652383709507585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D4081145action%3Dedit   Meredith C. Anding Jr., a civil rights icon who as a member of the “Tougaloo Nine" was arrested for entering a "whites only" library in 1961, died Jan. 8. Anding was 79 years old. The cause of death was complications from leukemia. Scroll down to read more about his life. https://twitter.com/MSNAACP/status/1348660569319100417?s=20 Scroll down to see some of the other notable Black people who have died in 2021.

