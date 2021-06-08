Katt Williams Says He Was Crushed When Cedric The Entertainer Allegedly Stole His Closing Joke For ‘Kings Of Comedy’ [Interview]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Katt Williams is coming out of the pandemic swinging with how he fits in the comedy space and what he thinks about others in the industry.

Standing in as the latest guest to stop by The Morning Hustle for an interview, the legendary comedian jumped right into explaining his creative time in quarantine and how his career in comedy started out. He even explains that, back in the day, Cedric The Entertainer allegedly stole his closing joke for the classic 2000 stand-up comedy film The Original Kings of Comedy when he wasn’t as established in the industry.

He also talks about Meet The Blacks 2, the comedy Mount Rushmore, and dealing with rowdy people in comedy clubs. Peep Katt Williams’ full interview with The Morning Hustle crew below for the whole rundown:

