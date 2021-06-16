A$AP Rocky’s Details His Arrest In Docu-Film ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna’s boo, A$AP Rocky’s new documentary has officially arrived.

The Harlem rapper hit the relaunched Tribeca Festival to premiere his docu-film, Stockholm Syndrome, which details his side of the story during his month-long incarceration in Sweden.

Per The Grio, the film also sees the 32-year old Hip-Hop star born Rakim Mayers speaking on his early upbringing in Harlem and the Bronx, his rough childhood as well as his rise to stardom as a young MC attaining chart-topping success following the release of his platinum-selling vibes “F—– Problems,” and “Wild For the Night.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an A$AP Rocky project if it didn’t touch on his influence in the fashion game like his propensity to push the norms in the hood by wearing babushkas or his push to make male fingernail art a thing for men, the latter is still a work in progress.

Once all of that is out of the way, the film touches on the moment things went left for Rocky. In an exclusive clip from the film, we learn that the Swedish authorities allowed the rapper to perform but arrested him immediately after two men accused him and his crew of assaulting them.

An immediate mad dash by Rocky’s management ensued to get the rapper out of prison. Still, after dealing with Sweden’s complicated legal system, which includes a no bail system, they knew ” they were in for it,” Rocky’s manager Joh Ehmann detailed.

The film also touches on the support A$AP Rocky initially got on social media with the Free ASAP Rocky movement, with fellow rapper and friend Tyler the Creator leading the charge. But, it also reflects on how Black Twitter didn’t feel too sorry for Rocky following his heada** commentary regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Grio reveals the rapper didn’t outright apologize for his comments in the film but did admit he was dead wrong.

Stockholm Syndrome also features commentary from Naomi Campbell and Rocky’s manager, his mother, and Kim Kardashian, who valiantly used her pull with the White House to push for his release. If you recall, A$AP Rocky’s name was brought up by former Ambassador Gordon D. Sondland during Trump’s impeachment hearing, and the fired president also tweeted Free A$AP.

Rocky would later admit Donald Trump’s involvement only made matters more complicated for him.

Stockholm Syndrome currently has no release date, and all online streaming options have sold out. We will keep you updated when news regarding the film’s release is announced.

