Big Boi Opens The Doors To ‘The Dungeon’ With Airbnb Partnership

Black Music Month continues in a major way for the Atlanta hip hop pioneer Big Boi, who just listed the infamous “Dungeon” on Airbnb. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s 1996 album ATLiens, Big Boi decided to expose fans to a place near and dear to their hearts, where many of their early works were written and produced.

The Dungeon was once a myth to fans, who had only heard about it in Outkast and Dungeon Family songs alike. Now, fans have an opportunity to book their most sacred space for themselves in hopes of getting some of that indisputable Southernplayalistic inspiration that the entire world has been craving.

Airbnb users are offered a chance to live like a member of the Dungeon Family. Big Boi will host three overnight stays at The Dungeon throughout the summer starting June 29 until July 3. To commemorate Outkast’s 25th anniversary of ATLiens, the place is only listed at $25. Big Boi is offering an affordable stay for people who desire to experience The Dungeon the way he and the collective did coming up in the business.

According to TMZ, it is also reported that patrons commuting within 30 miles of Atlanta will be offered an additional incentive of an escalade ride service to and from the Airbnb.

Big Boi’s description on the “About This Space” section of The Dungeon’s Airbnb listing reads:

The Dungeon is where André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became Outkast’s early albums. Atlanta taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I’m inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born. Step inside my newly remixed house, where you’ll find a fresh take on the place where hip hop history was made. You and a guest will live like music royalty for one night in a space designed to celebrate all of The Dungeon Family’s successes.

Big Boi is always looking out for the community. With his collaboration with Airbnb, a donation will be made to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for K-12 students.

An exciting experience for real Dungeon Family fans to stay in a space where their idols created some of the biggest records to leave the South. Bookings for the three overnight stays will open on Friday, June 25 at 1:00 pm EST. Good luck to all of the fans hoping to secure their spot for this unique experience.

