Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday and many celebrations are happening around central Ohio to commemorate and celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves. Check out some of the many celebrations happening in Central Ohio this year.
Juneteenth Celebration at the King Arts Complex
June 19th 8:00-3:00pm
A Taste of Juneteenth
June 19th 12noon-4:00pm at the Urban League 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Juneteenth Jubilee
June 19th 1:00pm-6:00pm at Goodale Park
Juneteenth Community Festival
June 19th 5:00pm-9:00pm
Phenix Banquet Center located at 2101 Noe Bixby Road
Juneteenth Job Fair Block Party
June 19th 3:00-6:00pm at New Birth Chrisitan ministries 3475 Refugee Rd and Fath Ministries 2747 Agler Road
A Taste of Juneteenth
June 19th 1:00-7:30pm 925 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter to Win a Shopping Spree from Gucci Mane
- SAVE THE DATE: Music Business Mondays with Juicy J
- Juneteenth Celebrations in Columbus
- Mariah Carey Shades Eminem, While Celebrating “Obsessed” Anniversary On TikTok
- Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, & Many More Will Perform At BET Awards
- Ohio to End Its State of Emergency on June 18
- Did Mariah Carey Reignite Eminem Beef With Her “Obsessed” Anniversary Tribute?
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: 2021 BET Awards Performers Announced
- La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 10 Years Of Marriage
- Police Riot Team Resigns After Fellow Officer Indicted For Alleged Assault During Protest
- Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth Becomes National Holiday
Juneteenth Celebrations in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com