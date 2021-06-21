Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Baby and Lil Durk Announce ‘Back Outside’ Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Announce ‘Back Outside’ Tour

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are coming to a city near you with their all new ‘Back Outside’ tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour will kick off September 1 in Massachusetts before heading to arenas all across the country before wrapping up Oct. 15th in West Palm, Beach, Florida.

Check out the dates and see when The Voice of the Heros will be in your city soon!

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting 7th Child

Nick Cannon may be expanding his family quicker than anybody right now as the 40-year-old TV host and business allegedly has his 7th child on the ways with Wild ‘N Out model, Alyssa Scott. Rumors started swirling about a month ago when Scott posted a now deleted maternity photo with the caption, ‘Zen S. Cannon.’ Over Father’s Day weekend, Scott posted another photo of her belly with Nick also in the photo, holding her belly.

Nick just welcomed his fifth and sixth children with Abby De La Rose on June 14th. That’s a total of three children so far within the past 6 months? We think.

Congrats to Nick Cannon on being the Father of the year!

