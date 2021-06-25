Gahanna Woman held a Pride march to support the Community

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i.com although Pride Month may be ending, cities across our region held their own events to support the L-G-B-T-Q community. Gahanna’s started around 7 pm Thursday evening.

Gahanna community members marched a half-mile from Friendship Park to City Hall. People carried rainbow balloons and wore their pride gear.

Lifelong Gahanna resident Katie Bennett organized the event. She said she was inspired by other local communities like Upper Arlington, New Albany, and Hilliard to plan a celebration within her community.

Typically, there is a price march in Columbus, but that became a virtual event because of COVID-19.

Bennett is selling t-shirts along with the March to Support Kaleidoscope Youth Center that serves queer youth.

Bennett wanted to show she supports people in her community.

“It’s in our classrooms it’s in our neighborhood, it’s all around us, it’s on TV. I think we can just continue to be open-minded and create a positive experience,” said Bennett.