News
HomeNews

#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track Star Sha’carri Richardson

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness has been on full display.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Since the news broke of Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the 100m race in the Olympics, support has poured in from all over. At least two petitions were launched, with more than 200,000 people signing on to a MoveOn petition in a day.

Known for its progressive advocacy and work electing progressive candidates, the MoveOn team jumped into action around Richardson’s case. The petition calls the rule banning marijuana “outdated and arbitrarily enforced.” 

It continued to read:

The imposition of a penalty against a world-class Black, queer, woman athlete is powerfully and infuriatingly reminiscent of the way drug laws are regularly applied in the United States. Recreational marijuana use has been de facto legal for upper-middle-class white people for years—something more states are recognizing as they legalize marijuana for all people and consider how to repair the damage done to Black and brown communities by decades of the war on drugs.

Richardson also received an outpouring of support from professional athletes. But one noticeably silent person was Michael Phelps.

Professor Greg Carr tweeted that Phelps’ silence was telling. Phelps was suspended for three months in 2009, after a picture of him hitting a bong surfaced. 

Columnist Dan Savage compared Richardson’s case to Ross Rebagaliti, who won the gold in snowboarding in 1998. A Canadian snowboarder, Rebagaliti, was stripped of his gold medal after testing positive for marijuana. He was subsequently reinstated as a gold medalist because marijuana was not on the banned substance list. 

Rebagliati told The Province the news of Richardson’s suspension made him sad. Marijuana was added to the list of banned substances a year after Rebagliati’s case.

“The scientific evidence is there; that’s what should count,” Rebagliati said in an interview with The Province. “The IOC should be a leader for humanity.”

Organizations like the Drug Policy Alliance also weighed in on Richardson’s suspension.

While the rule for marijuana use by Olympic athletes changed since Phelps and Rebagliati’s cases, there is still little reason why marijuana is listed as a banned substance. But the current rule does distinguish between use during competition and outside of a competition period. 

Ordinarily, there is little grace in the world for Black women, and elite athletes are no exception. Hurdler Brianna McNeal lost an appeal of a five-year ban. McNeal shared her story publicly, explaining she had an abortion days before her scheduled testing. She told the New York Times that she didn’t hear an antidoping official knocking at her door. 

 

Compounding the Olympics’ anti-blackness, it was announced this week that the Soul Cap designed for natural hair was denied approval. Soul Cap told the BBC that the cap was denied because it doesn’t conform to the swimmer’s head.

Such a determination ignores the challenges facing Black swimmers. Several Black swimmers told the BBC that the smaller caps are insufficient for keeping their hair dry.

“There’s so many barriers for black swimmers, and [Fina have] kind of put another barrier up – defeating the whole purpose of the work that I’m doing,” said swim coach Tony Cronin.

SEE ALSO:

Don’t Judge Me Because I Am Human’: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Failing Olympic Drug Test

‘Oppressive Policy’: Racial Justice Organizations Condemn Black Lives Matter Ban At Olympics

WASHINGTON,DC-JUNE19: Demonstrators take a knee for 8 minutes a

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

11 photos Launch gallery

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

Continue reading ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

'Where Are Our Reparations?' Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

[caption id="attachment_4165042" align="alignnone" width="812"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] On Tuesday social media was ablaze with the news that after a long, hard-fought battle, a path had finally been made to observe Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Over the years several similar bills were drafted in order to give June 19 its rightful place on the federal calendar, where Black communities across the United States held the date in reverence, marking Freedom Day, a moment where slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, even though slavery had been abolished two years prior in 1863 with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Last year as the killings of Black community members at the hands of police ran rampant across the country, several congressional leaders drafted legislation in order to address the lack of awareness around the holiday. Texas legislators Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Sen. John Cornyn, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey led the charge in Congress to sponsor the bill ensuring that Juneteenth would be made a federal holiday. But like most pieces of legislation that deal with atoning for the horrors of slavery and systemic racism, the bill was met with opposition in the form of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who sank the bill after arguing that the day off for federal employees would cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Johnson voted for the measure on Tuesday, but cited he only did so because there was no "appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter." The bill now heads to the House, where it will most likely secure enough votes to then be signed by President Joe Biden, Black voices on social media sounded off over the measure, which seemed purely performative at best, especially since there has been little effort made to financially compensate the descendants of chattel slavery in the form of reparations. While honoring Juneteenth, a day of deep reverence to those descendants cannot be denied, the question in response to the news was, "Where are our reparations?" https://twitter.com/TheNapMinistry/status/1405107636484415488?s=20 Black congressional members are laying out a plan of action in order to get the topic of reparations in the forefront, especially one month after the nation commemorated the Tulsa Race Massacre. A bill sponsored by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson which seeks to form a committee to study and develop proposals for providing reparations passed the House Judiciary Committee in April but awaits a vote on the House floor. Jackson told The Hill she hopes the House will take up a vote in the coming weeks. “We’re still working with everyone, all the parties who have to make decisions, for a vote in June,” she said. “The time spent by the president in Tulsa regarding Greenwood was a very moving experience for all of us. And I couldn’t come away more positive about how we can try to find a good way of compromise to move a bill dealing with repair, and a study — that it’s not offensive to anyone to move it forward.” Meanwhile, on social media, points were made on Twitter in response to the bill's passage in the Senate...

#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track Star Sha’carri Richardson  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close