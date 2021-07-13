Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Released by Mattel

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to the tennis phenom Naomi Osaka who is now apart of the Mattel Doll Family. Se will be having her own inspired barbie doll. This is not the first connection between Osaka and Mattel but one of few. They are releasing this barbie doll right before the Tokyo Olympics.

The doll has already been unveiled according to abcnews.com, while Naomi shared her excitement, on Monday “It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!”

The doll’s outfit resembles the outfit that Naomi wore at the 2020 Australian Open.Naomi also spoke about the doll’s release on her Instagram and added, “I really hope every child is reminded they can be and do anything.

Courtesy of the shade room.com