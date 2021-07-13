Nivea Spills All the Tea About Her Life On Kandi Burrus Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I have admit I am proud of Nivea for opening up about her past life, yes the life in the industry. One thing it is hard to address is tha fact that we all are fighting demons of our own. She sat down with Kandi Burrus for her On That Note show and left nothing off the floor.

She definitely touched on a number of topics including her first hit song –“Danger (Been So Long)” with Mystikal.

There were no crumbs left on the floor because she wasn’t afraid to spill the beans nohow she was pregnant by Lil Wayne at the same time Lauren London was. Also how her manager at the age of 14 had physically assaulted her, and left her with bruises all over her body. She left nothing on the table as she discussed that her and the Dream were engaged within a month fell in love, and soon it was ended. This was definitely a good dealing.

It lets you clearly see how a woman has healed and is not afraid to reveal her past.

Courtesy of theJasminebrand.com