Politics
HomePolitics

Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Officially Launches Campaign For Texas Attorney General

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Protest Held In Texas After Unarmed Black Man Is Killed By Police

Source: Montinique Monroe / Getty

Months after announcing his intentions to run for Texas attorney general, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt is making good on his promise and officially launched his campaign on Tuesday.

Merritt, running as a Democrat, is also an activist who has played instrumental roles in seeking justice for victims of gun and police violence by notably representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson, said he is confident he can beat the incumbent Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — whom he has called “associate of white supremacy and tool of voter suppression” — in a general election.

Merritt is basing his campaign on several urgent pillars, including protecting the right to vote, energy, education, and criminal justice and policing.

A campaign toolkit sent to members of the media made it a point to remind of Paxton’s role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and supporting Donald Trump’s widely debunked claims that he was a victim of election fraud.

“We are up against the worst of the worst,” the toolkit says in part. “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has aligned himself with the most conspiratorial, most Trumpian wing of the Republican party. He refused to join his peers in condemning the January 6th riots, sued to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being certified, and has continued to push the Big Lie in an attempt to strip millions of Texans of their right to vote. He is a threat not only to our democracy but also to the lives of everyday Texans. Instead of cracking down on the energy giants that control power in our state after the power failure of 2020, he did nothing. That’s probably because he takes millions of dollars from energy lobbyists to ensure he stays in power.”

Merritt first indicated he planned to run for state attorney general back in March when he tweeted, “Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens.”

Paxton, the current Texas attorney general, was elected in 2014 with overwhelming support from Republican voters. Democrats closed the gap a bit in 2018, but Paxton still won by a few hundred thousand votes despite lingering controversies.

Former Galveston, Texas, Mayor Joe Jaworski, who announced his intent to run for attorney general last September, pointed to Paxton being under investigation for securities fraud. In November, the Texas Tribune reported some of Paxton’s top aides accused him of bribery and abusing his office.

A few weeks after that news broke, Paxton joined in efforts to undermine the 2020 election results. In support of Trump’s big lie, Paxton sued four states making vague allegations in support of a clearly partisan effort to overturn the election.

Paxton also recently threatened to sue Austin over its mask mandate after the Texas governor lifted all COVID-19 restrictions. The mandate continued as a part of Travis County’s public health authority.

“I said if he didn’t do his job, I would take his job,” Merritt at the time in an interview with NBC’s affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth. “ It’s clear he doesn’t want to do his job, so I decided to go ahead and take it.”

In a separate interview with KERA, Merritt said he needed to find a different approach to protect the civil rights of vulnerable Texans.

“Our community — and I don’t mean the Black community, I mean Texas — will die from this,” Merritt said. “It will rip up this state if we don’t address this, because they’re going to keep killing us. Law enforcement will keep killing people suffering from mental health crises and it will cause additional trauma to the community.”

Of course, there is a chance that Merritt may not actually face Paxton in a general election since the incumbent will first be facing several challengers in the Republican primary, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush — the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush — and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice.

Merritt joins Joe Jaworski, the former mayor of Galveston, in the Democratic primary.

People wishing to donate to Merritt’s campaign can click here.

A date for the primary elections was not set as of July 14, but the general election has been scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

SEE ALSO:

Vindicated! Powerful Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Shuts Down Bogus Texas Claims

Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The Officer Who Killed Jemel Roberson

Attorney Michael Avenatti Appears In Court For Hearing In Case Accusing Him Of Stealing Funds From Stormy Daniels

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

9 photos Launch gallery

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Continue reading Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

[caption id="attachment_4172289" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published March 8, 2019 Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who was convicted for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars and still faces similar, separate charges for trying to do the same thing to one of his own clients, porn star Stormy Daniels, was effectively given a slap on the wrist when he was sentenced on Thursday for his admitted crimes. A judge openly said he was showing mercy to Avenatti by only sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in what will most likely be a minimum-security, white-collar prison. It was the polar opposite type of prison sentence -- and correctional facilities -- that Black people convicted of lesser crimes are rarely if ever assigned. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett live-tweeted about the sentencing hearing and reported that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe described Avenatti's crimes in the worst of terms, suggesting the lawyer could be given 9-11 years behind bars as federal guidelines recommend. https://twitter.com/AdrienneLaw/status/1413209889640378371?s=20 "Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his clients' claims and he used those claims to further his own agenda which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself,” Gardephe said in court before adding: “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.” But Gardephe lamented on the bench that Avenatti's fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos did not get criminally charged. Geragos is equally guilty of extorting Nike, Gardephe suggested. And because Geragos was not charged, Gardephe reasoned, Avenatti, who was reportedly weeping at his sentencing, should not face the harshest punishment. Geragos "suffered no consequences as a result of his conduct and he was a central figure in the criminal conduct," Gardephe said, adding later: “It would not be justice for Mr. Avenatti to be sentenced to a 9 to 11 year term of imprisonment when Mr. Geragos was not even charged.” Imagine getting that kind of a prison sentence for a felony and not even snitching! It was reminiscent of Paul Manafort's punishment for mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts that put the political operative above the country he was charged with serving. Donald Trump’s crony and former presidential campaign chairman only got just seven-and-a-half years in prison despite federal guidelines calling for a 24-year sentence. His conviction stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. [caption id="attachment_4172327" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sits at the defense table at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. | Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] In December, Trump pardoned Manafort, but not before he had the privilege of being released early from federal prison to home confinement in May because of COVID-19 concerns. The Washington Post published a report in 2017 detailing how Black men are sentenced to more prison time for the same crime that white people commit. According to NPR, "the average sentence is nearly 20 percent longer for black men than white men." And the disparity doesn't only exist among men, as shown with the case of Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas who got a five-year prison sentence for the offense of voting in an election. Similar to with Avenatti, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, a white man, expressed some sympathy for Manafort, a Republican operative and consultant who has political roots in the highest levels of politics including working for the presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. “He’s lived an otherwise blameless life,” Ellis said of Manafort’s offenses, adding that he’s “earned the admiration of a number of people.” All of which leads us to highlight the following examples of Black people who got harsher sentences for doing less than the Avenattie the extortionist.

Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Officially Launches Campaign For Texas Attorney General  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close