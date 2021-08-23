Is 2 Chainz Done With Trap Music??

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2 Chainz say his next album will be his last trap album! With that being said, what will he do next?

The infamous Atlanta rapper, shared a tweet, “This gone be my last trap album, enjoy.”

2 Chainz, born Tauheed K. Epps and formerly known as Tity Boi, has a thing for switching things up. He kicked off his music career as one half of the group Playaz Circle, then later evolved to the solo artist we all know and love. 2 Chainz has truly made a mark in the world of trap music, including releasing an album entitled, Pretty Girls Love Trap Music and opening an actual pink trap house to promote it. He will be leaving behind a legacy of over 20 mixtapes, EPs and albums with a focus on the trap life.

But it looks like 2 Chainz might be looking to take his talents elsewhere. And when it comes to him, nothing is off the table.

2 Chainz most recent album, So Help Me God, dropped last November and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. No word about when his next album will hit the streets but there have been reports that him and Wayne are finishing up the sequel to their joint album, ColleGrove.

2 Chainz stays busy with different projects outside of music. Recently, he announced a new investment into a solar technology company. “So I invested in this company that basically takes the suns energy and packages it up for reuse even at night kinda like a sun refinery,” he revealed.

One thing is for sure, whether its trap music, making new investments or hosting tv shows, 2 Chainz has got a ton of tricks up his sleeve and we will be on the edge of seat waiting to see what he does next!

Source: XXL

