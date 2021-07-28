Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To Spending Campaign Money At Dearborn Strip Club

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Getting a taste of power in business, particularly when it comes to politics, should never come with an overzealous taste for one of life’s many vices.

Dropping hundreds of dollars at the strip club using campaign funds would definitely rank high on the lewdness list if you asked us, but apparently that’s just part of the job according to Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones.

As Click On Detroit reports, Jones made the surprising revelation during a required filing recently, which he not only was proud to admit to but also gave his own reasoning for the strip joint bill. For example, covering the tab on March 8 for $221.42 at Dearborn’s infamous Pantheon Club stemmed from what Jones called a “constituent meeting to discuss potential economic projects in Inkster.”

That wasn’t the only big bill he had to fess up to either, and the other unfortunately didn’t stay in Vegas where it happened. Just two weeks after his generous strip club visit, Jones leveled up and dropped $696 at a restaurant and wine bar in Las Vegas, this time listing it as a “dinner meeting with other legislators.”

Jones told Local 4 via text that probing into his finances was meaningless, writing, “no need to explain the transactions. I noticeably picked up the tab at these meetings. Got to meet the people where they’re at.” He may have a point, but it’s his past behavior that comes into questioning. He spent more than $6,400 between January and July, yet somehow the tether in his car that monitors alcohol consumption was shut off for nonpayment? Oh yeah, he was arrested back in April for drunk driving after crashing his car, which landed him in court last week for violating his bond due to the tether mishap. No biggie, right?

The judge warned Jones that another bond violation will be sending him to jail. You know what that means — no more wings!

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To Spending Campaign Money At Dearborn Strip Club was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

