On this episode of Eye On The Community, Sean Anthony takes the opportunity to speak about the Black Girls Soar Campaign. The interview included Columbus City Council Member, Pricilla Tyson, Britain Wilson, and Eryn Hathaway.

We also discussed details about the Back-to-School rally that will be happening this month. It was cool to speak with the young lady Britain Wilson about being on the Advisory Council for the past two years. Eryn Hathaway shared more information on her organization, “Eryn PiNK” and what it is they do.

Eye On The Community with Sean Anthony: Interview about Black Girl Soar was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

