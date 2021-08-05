Dr. Dre 38 Yr Old Daughter Homeless Due to him Not Sending her Money

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Whew chile, this story right hear is definitely blowing me.

So according to theshaderoom.com the daughter of Dr. Dre is living out of her car at the age of 38. She is claiming that due to him not sending her money in the past 18 months she is now homeless.

She has applied for a job as a FedEx worker just to make ends meet, and this is how her story has gone viral. LaTanya Young stated to the Dailymail she is living out of her car, and struggling financially because of her father. Her four children are living with friends because she cannot afford housing in California.

“My kids are staying with friends – they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now. I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while,” she said.

Allegedly, LaTanya says that Dr. Dre has stopped supporting her financially because she did interviews about their estranged relationship. As a result, she has no direct contact with him and can only reach him through his team.

I understand her father is rich but shouldn’t there be a cap on how long a child should depend on their parents, like where are the kids father?

Maybe its just me tho….