Indoor Mask Advisory Issued for Columbus and Franklin County

According to NBC4i, Health leaders throughout central Ohio have issued an indoor mask advisory for Columbus and Franklin County.

At a news conference Thursday morning, health officials said they are issuing the advisory due to the worsening number of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant and vaccination hesitation.

The advisory urges “everyone to wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccine status until further notice,” a social media post from Columbus Public Health said.

“Franklin County is now at a substantial transmission rate for COVID-19,” said Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Joseph Mazzola. “Last week, we were at a moderate transmission rate.”

The substantial transmission rate designation means everyone should get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors, Mazzola said.

