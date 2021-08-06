United Airlines Will Require Vaccinations for All U.S. Employees

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wow, at some point we knew the world would come to this. Companies requiring their employees to get vaccinated. The first major airline to do so is United Airlines. They are enforcing that all of their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to @cnbc, all 67,000 employees have been told to be vaccinated by October 25th, or they can risk being terminate day the company.

United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart spoke out in an employee note and said, “We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees. But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you’re at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

What are your thought son United Airline decision?