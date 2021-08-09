News
This Black Olympic Medalist Is Turning Her Gold Into Good Eats By Buying Her Mom A Food Truck

Many of our Black brothers and sisters did their thing at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and one in specific was Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

The 28-year-old won her first Olympic gold medal in wresting, which comes with a nice side of tax-free prize money totaling up to $37,500. So, what does the girl holding the gold get herself with all that cash? Nothing actually — it’s all going to her mom’s big dream of opening up a food truck.

According to People, the Team USA athlete says of bringing her mom’s vision to life, “She’s always doing back-breaking work and … I’ve just seen her struggling ever since my dad died and I don’t like seeing it.” Sadly, her father was killed in a tragic car accident on his way back from one of her matches while Tamyra was still in high school, as reported by Yahoo! Sports

Her tear-filled moment of victory in Tokyo is put into even greater perspective after reading the quotes below, via People:

“She says now that, had he been alive to see her gold medal moment, he’d have been the ‘loudest’ one in the stadium. ‘He was by far my biggest fan,’ she says, adding, ‘He would be ecstatic.’

Which is just how her mother feels.

‘I made a promise to her and she loves cooking,’ Mensah-Stock explains of the food truck plans. ‘It’s just one of her passions. Growing up, we’d be like, ‘Ooh, mommy, you put your back into this food. Like you literally put your foot in it.””

While they haven’t revealed exactly what the menu will look like, the name for their truck is pretty much finalized as they’re settling on “The Lady Bug.”

Congrats on the big moves, Tamyra Mensah-Stock! Witness her humility in a recent clip after her gold-garnering win below:

 

[caption id="attachment_3416149" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Christian Petersen/Tom Pennington/Laurence Griffiths/Patrick Smith/Nao / Christian Petersen/Tom Pennington/Laurence Griffiths/Patrick Smith/Naomi Baker/ Atsushi Tomura[/caption] The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Summer Games may have been delayed by a year, but the Black women Olympians competing for gold certainly won’t be denied. Black women have long dominated the Olympics. From sprinter Wilma Rudolph, who became the first woman to win three gold medals at an Olympics game, to the legendary Serena Williams, who has four Olympic gold medals among her numerous accolades, Black women have been extraordinary to watch at the premiere sporting event, even when racist and unfair practices have tried to push them out. Legendary gymnast Simone Biles, one of the most talented athletes on the planet, is constantly being hit with negative scores for being about to outperform everyone else in her sport. Black British swimmer Alice Dearing, who had been wearing the newly created Soul Cap to accommodate her curly tresses, has been banned from wearing the swimming cap in Tokyo. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has spoken openly about the toll being in the spotlight has taken on her mental health, and relative newcomer Sha’Carri Richardson, who has been called one of the fastest women in the world, was banned from the Olympic Games amid a positive marijuana drug test. Still, Black women athletes have continued to thrive and sparkle under immense pressure and scrutiny. In fact, the pushback and arbitrary rules haven’t slowed Black women Olympians down one bit. As expected, The Black Beauties Of The Olympics are showing up, speaking out, and aiming for gold.

This Black Olympic Medalist Is Turning Her Gold Into Good Eats By Buying Her Mom A Food Truck  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

