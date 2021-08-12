The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Congrats Dani Leigh

Danileigh at Rolling Loud Miami

Congrats Dani Leigh

 

Reports are confirming that ‘Easy’ singer Dani Leigh successfully gave birth to her baby girl last night. TheNeighborHoodTalk was first to positively confirm the news.

 

 

 

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Talks About His Meeting With Trump + Cancel Culture

 

Lil Wayne recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times and during his sit down he reflected on his meeting with Former President Trump, Cancel Culture and fellow rapper, Da Baby.

 

Wayne On His Meeting With Trump

 

“He’s a really nice guy. He’s really an activist, in a very positive way.”

 

“You know how it goes. The spotlight on artists and celebrities is absolutely crazy. You don’t even have to be a celebrity. Even normal people can feel like they’re wrong because their 200 followers said something. But that’s the power of social media today.”

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Congrats Dani Leigh  was originally published on kysdc.com

