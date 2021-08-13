Coachella AEG Promoter Sets Vaccine Mandate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all knew this was going to happen eventually, that even though we want to go outside and get our lives back to normal, certain places would require vaccinations.

According to the LA Times AEG promoters who are behind the upcoming Coachella has just placed a vaccine mandate, the fans and staff all have up until October 1st to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

The CEO of AEG Jay Marciano said in a statement “Just a few weeks ago we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again”.

