R&B’s Not Dead

Moderator

Asia

Virginia Beach, Virginia native Asia Chandler grew up listening to Virginia radio and was inspired to pursue a career in broadcasting at a very young age. She spent many hours talking and singing into her hairbrush, and then at the tender age of 9, she received the best gift ever. It was a toy from Radio Shack, that allowed her to talk over AM stations, and that was it. As she grew up, her passion for radio grew even more intense and she chose to study Communications and Journalism in college.

Asia later moved to Boston Massachusetts, where she attended Northeastern University and got her feet wet at the student-run station 104.9 WRBB. After graduating with honors and dual degrees (Bachelor of Art in Journalism and a Bachelor of Art in Communication), Asia tried to pursue a career in radio and television but could not find a job in her field. Until one day in 2001, a radio station popped up, that no one knew about. She heard an announcement that they were looking for fresh new voices for the station. She agreed to accompany a friend who wanted to audition, and she found herself in line with more than 3,000 people. Convinced by her friend to audition, Asia finally agreed to go for the position and for days anxiously waited to receive the results. When the results were in, Asia was one of the finalists and she got her very first start at Radio One in Boston.

She spent several years with Radio One at WBOT, Hot 97.7 serving as the “Heat Wave” evening host, the “Hot Spot” Entertainment Reporter and the Afternoon Mid-Day host until landing a full-time on-air position with Citadel on Hot 106 in Providence. Everything came full circle when she started her dream job hosting mornings at WBCG on Big City 101.3 in October 2007. She won “The Best of Boston Award” for four consecutive years, The Urban Music Award for Best Radio Personality for four consecutive years, the Garrison Awards and other local accolades proving that her talent was as great as her passion. However, after four years of success on Morning Mayhem, unfortunately, the station was sold and changed formats. It was then that Asia decided to make a change.

Asia relocated to the Washington, D.C . area in 2011 as a freelance Entertainment Reporter. In August of 2015, she returned to her Radio One home where it all started. In just months Asia was promoted from one weekend shift to two shifts and two different stations within the Radio One family. Shortly after that time, Asia received an even bigger opportunity, and landed the Entertainment Reporter position on the “Donnie Simpson Show” with a segment called “Can We Talk?” She can now be heard Saturdays from 3-7 p.m. on “Afternoons with Asia.” In May of 2017, Asia accepted a new opportunity to host her own show on Magic 95.9 FM Baltimore Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to midnight on “After Hours with Asia.”

Panelists Include;

Johnny Gill

There is one undeniable fact about Johnny Gill’s Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum career. The singer/songwriter/producer sure knows how to rub music fans the right way.

Gill further fortifies that inimitable legacy with his latest release, Game Changer II (J Skillz Records/Kalvary). Like its predecessor, 2014’s Game Changer, Gill’s eighth solo studio album arrives packed with an avalanche of hits. In fact, the singer has already claimed an R&B No. 1 with the set’s lead single “Soul of a Woman.” Inspired by Gill’s mother Annie Mae, the song praises the power of women—which is exquisitely captured in its accompanying video co-starring Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish.

GC II’s second single, which went top ten on the charts, is: “Perfect.” Extolling the virtues of natural beauty, strength, and intellect, the sultry ballad reunites Gill with his New Edition bandmate Ralph Tresvant. But ballads weren’t the only thing on Gill’s mind while recording this project.

The 11-track set boasts several up-tempo, genre-bending tracks such as the Latin-spiced “Fiesta” featuring icons Carlos Santana and Sheila E., the reggae-tinged love song “Only One” and “That’s My Baby,” a sumptuous tribute to one of Gill’s biggest heroes, Luther Vandross. Rounding out the guest cameos is After 7 lead singer Kevon Edmonds on “Home.” And on “So Hard,” Gill teams up again with legendary producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the masterminds behind his 1990 breakthrough hit “Rub You the Right Way.” (Gill shares the creative inspiration behind each GC II selection, including three bonus tracks, following the bio.)

“I wanted to focus on including more tempo because I haven’t recorded those kinds of songs in a while,” says Gill of recruiting Jam & Lewis, Gregg Pagani, and Elvis “Blac Elvis” Williams, among other producers. “I like to party as well. So they came up with nice tempo records that allowed me to be Johnny without compromising who I am.”

As the formidable next chapter in Gill’s career, Game Changer II underscores once more why he is a long-distance legacy artist with a brand that’s ever-evolving. The new album builds on the career renaissance that predecessor Game Changer ushered in five years ago. That project detonated five R&B hit singles, including the No. 1 “This One’s for Me and You.”

In fact, in every arena that he has entered, the volcanic-voiced Gill has been a game-changer. Discovered at 16 years old, he released two albums through Atlantic Records. He next joined now-iconic boy band New Edition, helping them segue melodically from novelty to longevity on timeless classics such as “If It Isn’t Love” and “Can You Stand the Rain.” As a linchpin of legendary Motown Records’ ‘90s comeback roster, Gill exploded as a solo artist with an indelible one-two punch from producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (“Rub You the Right Way”) and L.A. Reid & Babyface (“My, My, My”). Alongside Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat, Gill established L.S.G., the powerful R&B supergroup behind the sexy smash “My Body.” He also formed another supergroup, Heads of State, with New Edition peers Bobby Brown and Tresvant.

After a 15-year solo hiatus, Gill made a stunning return to the game with 2011’s Still Winning. The set peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the magazine’s R&B album chart. Then came the pivotal Game Changer on Gill’s own record label J Skillz.

That move also signaled another phase in Gill’s multi-faceted career: entrepreneur. With GC and GC II now under his belt, Gill has signed Tresvant to the J Skillz roster. The pair are working on Tresvant’s first solo album since 2006. “We’ve got some great stuff coming beyond the ‘Perfect’ single,” says Gill of the album, which will be released this year.

The pair have just teamed up again for Ralph Tresvant’s new single, “All Mine”, on Ralph’s solo project. After their partnership resulted in the 2019 hit “Perfect”; why mess with perfection? This time with Ralph taking the lead of course. With production again from Gregg Pagani, “All Mine” is as cool and comfortable as any song ever recorded by either artist.

Following Johnny’s involvement in the 2017 television rating bonanza The New Edition Story, Gill recently completed filming a role in Spinning Gold. In the forthcoming biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Gill plays Clarence Burke Jr. who was the lead singer of the Five Stairsteps (top 40 hit “O-o-h Child”).

A fervent believer in giving back, Gill is a longtime supporter of the L.A. Speech & Language Therapy Center, which provides treatment and services for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other diagnoses. ““Music is so universal and can be so healing to our souls,” says Gill. “I love watching these children work through their problems, evolve and do things no one ever dreamed they could.”

With his ongoing projects and a wish list that includes recording a Christmas album and a covers album of R&B classics by Vandross, Al Green and more (“All the greats I grew up listening to,” says Gill), the singer clearly isn’t planning to step out of the game just yet. Ask the secret behind his career longevity, Gill laughs and says, “If I knew what the secret was, I’d bottle it up and sell it. All I can say is I still have a passion for music. And there’s still a platform out here for me to express myself and inspire people in a world that still needs a lot of work.”

Whatever Johnny Gill has coming next, fans can rest assured of one thing. He never just plays the game. He changes it … every time.

Follow Johnny Gill:

Instagram: @realjohnnygill22

Facebook: Johnny Gill

Twitter: @JohnnyGill

Raheem DeVaughn

Although some have compared his smooth vocals to the likes of music legends such as D’Angelo and Donny Hathaway, all while having the swag of a modern-day Marvin Gaye, Raheem DeVaughn has carved out his own place amongst R&B royalty as the “Love King” of the Neo-Soul universe. Raheem’s impressive career has been a living testimony to the benefits of dedication and commitment. Now entering his third decade at the top of the industry, Raheem’s raw talent has led his loyal fan base on an incredible musical journey ever since his soulful voice found the ears of the masses on his debut album, The Love Experience in 2005.

So much for a sophomore slump – DeVaughn followed up the initial success of his debut album by topping it with his second project, Love Behind the Melody in 2008. The album, which featured classic hits such as the Grammy-nominated “Woman” and “Customer” was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and launched Raheem into superstardom – reaching number one on the Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart and peaking at number 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart. In addition to the amazing response, Love Behind the Melody yielded two BET Award wins and two Grammy nominations.

Since then, the self-proclaimed “R&B hippie neo-soul Rockstar” has produced other gold standard albums, including the critically acclaimed release titled The Love & War Masterpiece in 2010, which earned a Grammy Nomination for Best R&B Album in 2011.

Following the release, Raheem decided to become an independent artist. In 2013, he released, A Place Called Loveland, that garnered notable singles, “Love Connection” and “Maker of Love” in collaboration with Boney James.

In 2015, Raheem returned with the well-received Love Sex Passion album. The album featured fan favorites and chart-topping singles such as “Queen,” “Temperatures Rising,” and “All I Know (My Heart).”

Still going stronger than ever, the gifted singer/songwriter has been in high demand – releasing his sixth and seventh studio albums, respectively, Decade of a Love King, in October 2018 and The Love Reunion, nine months later – each featuring their own smash Billboard hit singles “Don’t Come Easy” and “Just Right,” (Top 5 and Top 10, respectively). Both records gave Raheem’s fans more of his vintage, smooth sound while providing a new collection of timeless, sexy bedroom anthems for couples everywhere.

In addition, due to the triumphs of the albums and their smash hit singles, Raheem DeVaughn landed at #7 on the Top 10 Most Played Urban AC Artists for 2019, ranking as the #1 male Independent Urban AC Artist of The Year, according to Mediabase.

He was also nominated for Outstanding Male Artist at the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019.

The current state of civil and social unrest during the middle of a global pandemic has inspired Raheem to respond. He has always shared the sentiment that music must reflect the times. Therefore, he has collaborated with the notable producer collective known as The Colleagues to present his 8th Studio Release titled, What A Time to Be In Love. The lead single titled, “Marvin Used to Say,” honors the vision of one of his musical influences and those fighting for social equality. Raheem ignites 2021 with another steamy bedroom anthem called “Mr. Midnight”.

Raheem is a man of action and of the people. He recognizes the need to reflect on the change he wants to see. Raheem has become world renowned for his philanthropy efforts as much as his work behind the mic. While today’s social climate has just now begun to influence some to get involved with promoting change, Raheem’s charity work has been serving as an instrument of hope and empowerment for years. In 2011, the District Of Columbia recognized and awarded Raheem DeVaughn the Key To The City for his commitment to service. In 2014, he founded The Love Life Foundation – a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational, and wellness development. Within, as well as outside of Love Life, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women’s rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The Love Life Foundation sprang into action during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, Darryl McDaniels aka DMC of Run DMC, and Doug E. Fresh on a song appropriately titled, “Behind The Mask” as part of the Hip Hop Public Health initiative to encourage the use of masks to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Undeniable talent. Selfless Service. Unconditional Love. Like love, Raheem believes that music is a vibration to elevate the consciousness of the listener. As he operates from a place of authenticity, Raheem is and will continue to be an inspiration to people across the globe.

Donnell Jones

American Music Award Winner, Donell Jones is a renowned R&B vocalist, an exceptional songwriter, and a master producer.

For over the last 25 years, the multifaceted Chicago native has experienced greatness and adversity during his musical journey as well as he’s been signed to LaFace Records, has had many chart-topping hits, including unforgettable classic ballads that are fan favorites like “Where I Wanna Be,” “You Know What’s Up ft. TLC’s Left Eye,” and “Knocks Me Off My Feet” just to name a few. Jones has also produced and written hit songs for Usher “Think of You,” 702 “Get It Together” Drea “Not Gonna Letcha,” Jacquees “23,” and he’s recently collaborated with singer, Jon B on a song called “Understand.” Donell has traveled the world doing shows and he’s even gone on tour with Alicia Keys.

​The father of six has been using his God-given voice as a vehicle to relay thought-provoking and resonating messages within his songs, whether it’s to speak to people on how to love, get over a breakup, or avoid infidelity; Donell has overcome many challenges, which have equipped and transformed him into the mature man he is today. Also making him a sought out musical life and relationship coach, where he naturally brings healing and mental clarity to his audience just by listening to his therapeutic songs and albums.

​In regards to his catalog, Jones has written and produced every album he’s released with an exception of just a few songs. However, the music mastermind has stamped his creativity on projects such as​ My Heart​, being his first album to his platinum-selling sophomore album titled, ​Where I Wanna Be,​ which sold over 1 million copies. His third album, ​Life Goes On ​hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went RIAA Gold.

After a few years off, Jones returned in 2006 with ​Journey of a Gemini​, which was a huge success. It peaked at No. 1 and No.15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums

chart and Billboard 200, respectively. ​A hits compilation was issued the following year and Jones subsequently parted ways with LaFace.

Jones released ​The Lost Files​, a collection of unreleased songs, in 2009. He then signed with the independent label eOne Music and released ​Lyrics​ in 2010 and Forever​ in 2013.

​Coming in December 2020, the smooth-talking lyricist will debut his seventh studio album titled, ​100% FREE​ after not releasing an album for seven years. Donell Jones music lovers can expect for it to be a total of seven tracks with a trap, R&B, and fun feel to it.​ 100% FREE h​ as many meanings, but in this case and during the times we live in, the CEO of Candy Man Music cultivated this album to encourage people to be 100% free from stress, self-sabotage, not trusting, and 100% Free from everything we have been experiencing in this world that is not making us better as people. As humanity.

​With highly anticipated new music on the horizon, fans can expect it to be inspirational with some love, a little bit of sex, but with everything being tastefully done, so listeners at home or driving in the car can understand where the God Father of R&B is coming from.

Be sure to look out because Donell Jones is back like he never left and this new version of himself including his new music is going to take the airwaves by storm.

