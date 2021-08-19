North Carolina Has Changed Marriage Law form 14 to 16!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I am very shocked to learn that a state in the USA has allowed 14 yr olds to get married! Just imagining how young these kids are to take vows under God and the law at an age when their brain is still developing literally blew me.

North Carolina lawmakers unanimously voted to raise the legal age of marriage in the state from 14 to 16, with hopes of stopping marriage between an legal adult and minor child.

The legislation, passed by the state Senate Tuesday and by the House last week, stops children from under 16 to get married and places a nice gap in age requirements of marrying a 16 or 17 yr old.