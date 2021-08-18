Should Pregnant Women Be Able To Date Without Judgement?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One viral video has everyone asking the question, “should pregnant women be able to date?” TikTok user “Being Kirbie” took to her feed to ask the public if it was weird for her to date although she was pregnant and showing. Since then the video has made its rounds across platforms.

Twitter also had some thoughts and opinions on the matter with most men saying they would never date a woman who was pregnant with another mans baby. Some women even said they couldn’t focus on dating while pregnant.

We talked about it on todays show and Lore’l, Headkrack, and guest host Ebony chimed in on the topic. Headkrack admitted to actually dating someone who was pregnant in high school. Lore’l said that as long as there is a mutual understanding then it should be fine. Ebony on the other hand thinks that women who wish to date while pregnant should proceed with caution. Watch the video and let us know what you think.

