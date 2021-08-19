Facebook Has Lizzos Back and Delete Hateful Comments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Facebook is stepping in to get ride of the hateful comments directed at Lizzo from its social media platforms, and even some trolls are losing their accounts.

According to TMZ … the company’s already removed a number of comments left on Lizzo’s recent Facebook and Instagram posts, and they will continue to investigate and remove anything that seems to be hateful.

Previously Lizzo was crying about being the subject of fat-shaming and racist comments. She broke down as she seen people would go out of their way to tear her down. The users who are having their accounts deleted are the ones breaking community guidelines, hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

Cardi B’s already come out strong in defense of Lizzo, and now the huge platform Facebook has her back too!

What are your thoughts on Lizzo crying over Hateful comments?