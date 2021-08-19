News
HomeNews

Biological Mother Sues Woman Accused In GoFundMe Scandal Facing Eviction With Children

Dasha Kelly just wanted to keep a roof over head, but her plight has become much more than that.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Dasha Kelly, woman who had GoFundMe freeze her account raising money for rent

Dasha Kelly is pictured with the three girls. | Source: YouTube / Youtube

A mother of three has sued a woman at the center of an online fundraising scandal that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars and involves allegations of misrepresentation in order to solicit donations to help her pay rent and avoid eviction.

Dasha Kelly started a GoFundMe campaign late last month asking for $2,000 to help keep a roof over the heads of herself and her “3 daughters” In Nevada. But a televised interview with CNN ultimately helped reveal that she is not the children’s biological mother, key information that she added retroactively to her GoFundMe page.

But by that point it was too late, according to Shadia Hilo, the biological mother of the three girls who on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Kelly, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Hilo is suing for the money donated to the GoFundMe because Kelly never had her permission to showcase her children “as props,” the lawsuit says in part.

“The three minor children…had been used as props to raise a large amount of money, all of which by rights should belong to them,” the lawsuit that was filed in Clark County District Court says.

Hilo’s attorney said “those funds rightly belong to those three children” and called that demand “the essence of the lawsuit.”

Kelly has been under fire since it was announced she is not the biological mother of the children. As a result, GoFundMe froze the fundraising campaign weeks after Kelly started it.

“We owe $1,900 for rent alone not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know it is entirely still to [sic] hot to be homeless,” Kelly wrote. “My daughter’s [sic] are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can.”

The GoFundMe, entitled, “Help My Girls & I avoid eviction,” quickly went viral after CNN interviewed Kelly and invited attention that helped generate more than 10 times the amount the 32-year-old was seeking. The figure ballooned to more than $234,000 at one point.

During the interview, Kelly wept with happiness and expressed gratitude to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has been at the forefront of the battle to cancel rent and stop evictions.

Last week, Kelly offered context to her relationship with the three young girls.

“The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother. My partner is the children’s father whom I do not live with, and I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple years,” Kelly wrote while saying that doesn’t change the nature of the urgency for her need for financial assistance. “I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters, and care for them in this way.”

GoFundMe told the Washington Post it was giving all donors two weeks — until this coming Monday — to cancel their donations and ask for refunds, something that has clearly been happening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe’s total was down to $163,381, which means more than $70,000 had been refunded to donors.

With less than a week left, even if more donors continue to take back their contributions, it would appear that Kelly is still on pace to eclipse the original amount for which she was asking.

However, Hilo’s lawsuit now places that prospect in jeopardy and leaves more questions about whether Kelly will be able to stave off eviction for herself and the girls.

The CNN reporter who originally interviewed Kelly said the young girls all called her “mom” but that Hilo, who showed their birth certificates for confirmation, was angry at the implication.

“Hilo is understandably upset that someone else claimed to be the mother of three of her children, children she also cares for,” CNN reporter Nick Watt told the Post.

SEE ALSO:

GoFundMe Refunds More Than $67K In Donations Made To ‘Mother’ Facing Eviction With Children

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction After It’s Revealed She’s Not Biological Mom

Tropical Storm Drenches Earthquake-stricken Haiti

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

67 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

[caption id="attachment_4185737" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Director General of Civil Protection Jerry Chandler speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince on August 14, 2021, after an earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. | Source: REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 18 Originally published on Aug. 15 The death toll and the number of people injured in Haiti's massive earthquake over the weekend have ballooned as rescue and recovery efforts continue on Day 5. Photos and video coming from Haiti continue to show the extent of damage and hopelessness as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

Biological Mother Sues Woman Accused In GoFundMe Scandal Facing Eviction With Children  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close