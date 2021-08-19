Ohio Initial Jobless Claims Drop Below 10,000

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There were less than 10,000 initial jobless claims in Ohio for the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohioans filed 9,684 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 14. That’s 897 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 142,750 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,052 fewer

than the previous week.

There was also 11,113 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed last week, which was 6,655 more than the previous week. The ODJFS says 3,841 PUA claims have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 212,837 continued PUA claims last week, which was 18,210 more than the previous week.

During the past 74 weeks, the ODJFS says it has distributed over $12.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $11 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.

