Judge Increases Tory Lanez Bail After Violating Probation Order

According to TMZ Tory Lanez, had to pay a higher bail as a judge set an increase to his original bail because he was too close to MEG. Apparently he was leaving the courthouse, he wasn’t too worried about what had transpired but he was paying a bail to keep him from behind bars.

At Rolling Loud Tory Lanez performed on the set for DaBaby, and that placed him within 100 yes of Megan, who has a restraining order against him.

The judge also changed his bail conditions to specifically prohibit Tory from attending events where Megan, will be present. This was his last warning, if he violated again he will be held without bail.

Tory’s bail was increased from $190k to $250k so he’ll have to throw down a bit more dough to stay free.

Do you think Tory will face time in this case Meg has against him?