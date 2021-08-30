The Dope Dixon
Candyman Racks Up Millions at the Box Office

The refresh version of the legend cult classic Candyman has raked up $22.3 million on a very soft weekend. It has definitely hooked the number one spot in the box office in North America.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in a lot of money, despite concerns about the delta variant. Cp-writtenby Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, the rated R movie, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.

It is a follow up to the 1992 “Candyman.” The new film is expected to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets. The movie claimed the top spot after the movie Free Guy, currently Candyman is not available on all streaming platforms.

Have you seen Candyman?

