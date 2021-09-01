CDC Asks 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans Not To Travel Labor Day Weekend
The CDC is recommending that unvaccinated people stay home this upcoming holiday weekend. As we all know, Labor Day weekend, just like any other holiday weekend, is when many Americans travel to see family and friends; however we are still at 160K COVID cases a day. It should be no surprise that according to reports, 1 in 5 Americans (51 Million) plan to travel Labor Day weekend and that one of the top hot spots is indeed Florida, according to a survey. Regardless of vaccination status, do remember masks are required on all planes, buses and rail lines. Also, don’t forget your deodorant!
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
1. U.S. Virgin Islands
2. Saint Martin
3. Saint Barthelemy
4. Martinique
5. Malta
6. Libya
7. Lesotho
8. Kazakhstan
9. Isle of Man
10. Ireland
11. Iran
12. Guadeloupe
13. Greece
14. Gibraltar
15. Curaçao
16. Andorra
