A certain roller coaster capitol of the nation and word is making some major changes in how visitors pay for anything inside the attraction.

Cedar Point has announced it’s switching to cashless transitions next park season.

This comes as other Cedar Fair properties, including King’s Island in Southwestern Ohio, have gone cashless this year.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, of course, is owned by Cedar Fair.

More are expected to follow next year.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

By next spring, all of Cedar Fair’s parks will go cashless, a representative confirmed. He said that cashless transactions are safer, faster and more secure for customers. The park also benefits by not having to pay for armored cars to transport currency, and the park will be able to divert labor spent counting cash towards other operations. It is also becoming more difficult to locate coins, the park representative said.

Now, those who are not able to carry credit or debit cards will be able to turn cash into prepaid debit cards at kiosks that are going to be installed at the park.

The future is arriving at Cedar Point and it does not look like cash will be involved.

On the other hand, more people are carrying cards as opposed to cash.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Cedar Point

Cedar Point Going Cashless in 2022! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com