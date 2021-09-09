feature story
HomeFeature Story

Attica 50: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Uprising Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System

A culture of mistrust of the federal government lingers and then some a half-century after one of the worst prison riots in American history.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Attica Inmates Raising Fists in Unison During Riot

Rebellious inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility give the Black power salute while Commissioner R.G. Oswald negotiates with leaders of the takeover. The riot began in the overcrowded prison after inmates discovered alleged undeniable racial biases with past prison sentences and parole decisions.  | Source: Bettmann / Getty

A half-century after one of the worst prison riots in American history, mistrust of the system lingers — especially by Black and brown people — in part because of the lies that the federal government told about the circumstances leading to what later become known as the Attica Prison Uprising.

The rebellion began 50 years ago on Sept. 9, 1971, when prisoners took over the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York after years of complaints about the conditions in the prison went unacknowledged. Aside from the inhumane conditions, prisoners alleged that they were subjected to treatment based on race and religion.

Fed up with overcrowded prison cells with temperatures that soared during warmer months and froze during wintertime, among other gripes about a basic lack of humane treatment, the disproportionately Black and Hispanic prison population rebelled to take control of the correctional facility for four days. The prisoners took dozens of hostages while they negotiated with officials about their demands.

But on Day 4, law enforcement launched a raid of the prison and killed 10 hostages and 29 inmates when they opened fire at will. Dozens of others were injured.

But what happened next amounted to a calculated smear campaign against the prisoners in a racist narrative that was driven by the federal government and embraced by the mainstream media, which reported that the prisoners were the ones who carried out the killings during the raid on Sept. 13 of that year. Those reports included the false assertions that the prisoners slit the throats of those who were killed by the state police and the National Guard, as ordered by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. Another report said a hostage was castrated.

They were all calculated lies meant to further demonize the prisoners.

“That was not true — every hostage had been killed by law enforcement and by guns,” renowned Attica historian and author Heather Ann Thompson recalled in a 2016 interview with AFP. “The government wanted to portray it as a black insurrection.”

Autopsies ultimately determined that all of the deaths from Sept. 13 came from police service weapons.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, 50 years later, we may not still even know the hall of any other nefarious actions by the government since there has only been a partial release of sealed records about the Attica Uprising. Of most interest to those seeking the full release of the Attica rebellion records is what evidence a grand jury was presented, all of which was redacted from the papers that were released.

“The evidence is clear that they don’t want to do that because then the extent of the cover-up would be clear,” said Thompson, author of “Blood in the Water, a book about the Attica Uprising that took her 13 years of researching to write.

New York Times columnist Clyde Haberman, who covered the uprising for the New York Post at the time, recently recalled the media attention surrounding the story and admitted he helped push the narrative the government provided without question.

“The first news accounts told of inmate atrocities on Sept. 13 as if they were fact, without sufficiently ascribing the claims to officialdom,” Haberman tweeted in a Twitter thread bringing attention to the 50th anniversary of the rebellion.

Haberman added later: “The lies contributed to a deepening mistrust of government in that era of Vietnam, Kent State and, soon enough, Watergate — a sense that it was capable of just about anything.”

It is demonstrations of such authoritarian power along racial lines by the government that has kept the mistrust of federal institutions by Black and brown people at such high levels throughout the decades. It is a mistrust that continues to manifest itself today with the hesitancy to take the COVID-19 vaccine — something that Black and brown people are seemingly being singled out and blamed for despite evidence to the contrary.

In the end, a $2,8 billion class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of the prisoners against prison and state officials was settled 26 years later in 2000 for $8 million, which was split unevenly between 500 inmates. That settlement prevented the families of prisoners from bringing any further related legal action, rendering the case all but closed despite unanswered questions that have helped fuel mistrust of the government by Black and brown populations.

SEE ALSO:

Top 10 Most Notorious Prisons In The U.S.

Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia Prison Riot That Led To Lockdown

Rioting Inmates at Attica State Prison

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

37 photos Launch gallery

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

Continue reading The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6-HgCf5rO4 Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the Attica Prison Uprising, one of the worst prison riots in U.S. history that began on Sept. 9, 1971, and lasted for four harrowing days. The photo scenes presented here from those fateful four days are meant to paint an accurate picture of what exactly happened a half-century ago at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. MORE: Attica 50: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Uprising Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System When the smoke cleared, dozens of people were killed and even more injured in a hail of bullets fired by state troopers and National Guardsmen -- an act of indiscriminate violence that the government intentionally blamed on the prisoners, who, it was later determined, actually killed no one during the uprising. The rebellion was years in the making following unanswered demands for improved living conditions that included overcrowded cells and allegations of racial and religious persecutions against the majority Black and brown inmates made of up African Americans and Hispanics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUxcUOv9UMw In an attempt at mediation, people like Black Panthers leader Bobby Seale and civil rights attorney William Kuntsler were brought in to talk to inmates. However, Seale left the prison after just 25 minutes because he wasn't given access to the cellblock that was being controlled by the inmates, the New York Times reported at the time. “This morning the Commissioner (New York State Correction Commissioner Russell G. Oswald) and his aides would not let me in, saying that if I was not going inside to encourage the prisoners to accept the so called demands made by the committee, they did not want me," Seale said after his visit to Attica. "I'm not going to do that." Seale added later: The Black Panther party position is this: The prisoners have to make their own decision. I will not encourage them to compromise their position." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vtHmhWkPUQ The inmates ended up getting 28 of their demands for prison reform met. However, a half-century later, much of the entire episode remains shrouded in secrecy as much of the official government reports on the uprising and rebellion have been redacted. In particular, it remains unclear what evidence if any was presented to a grand jury during an investigation into the rebellion and uprising, including an alleged cover-up by corrections officials that included a false narrative of inmates killing hostages when it was actually police officers and the National Guard responsible for the deaths. Keep reading to find vintage photos from the Attica Prison Uprising as provided by Getty Images, along with their original captions.

Attica 50: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Uprising Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close