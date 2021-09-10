SNEAK PEEK:: Viral Columbus, The 1st Selfie Museum In The 614!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Something new is coming to central Ohio for all ages to enjoy. Viral Columbus, a brand new selfie museum and the first of its kind, is opening this weekend!

In the age of technology and social media, there’s nothing the masses seem to like more than posting dope content and of course, selfies on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Owner, Danielle White, 24, a Columbus native and real estate professional, realized just what our ever growing city needs. An entire museum dedicated to the beloved selfie!

After doing a little digging I came across the social media page for Viral Columbus and was elated to find that not only is the owner an ambitious young lady from Columbus, but she is holding it down for women of color. Yes, Viral Columbus is black owned!

I was able to get a sneak peek of Viral Columbus before it opens to the public and I am certain you won’t be disappointed. Even with some work still in progress as I was granted access, you can clearly see that this place will be jam packed, fast! Boasting 18 plus unique rooms and interactive walls, Viral Columbus will easily become a top attraction! If you’ve traveled to popular cities like Atlanta or Miami, you may have come across really cool, themed out places like the Museum of Illusions or Trap Museum, which offer similar vibes.

Viral Columbus, however, will certainly hold its own. Centrally located near The Ohio State University campus, inside, you will find all kinds of dope themed out rooms that will definitely get a ton of attention. For example, Viral Columbus features a Supreme room, a Chrome Hearts wall, an all pink everything airplane aisle and a custom money chair, just to name a few.

With plans to keep things spontaneous, Viral Columbus will offer specialty rooms and walls for a limited time. So you never know what cool selfies you may catch when you’re there!

Located at 1555 N 4th Street, just minutes from campus, Viral Columbus will also offer OSU students a 15% Discount.

The grand opening of Viral Columbus is set for Saturday, September 11th, 2021 and will operate Thursday – Sunday, 12pm-8pm. Viral Columbus will also offer bookings for private parties, birthday parties, video shoots, and more. Grab your tickets today at www.viralselfiemuseum.com and be sure to follow them on IG @viralcolumbus.

Check out my exclusive visit to Viral Columbus below!

Source: Exclusive Content Shot by @hollywood_imagery

