LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, For the second day in a row, a threat was received at Canal Winchester High School.

According to a message sent to parents, on Tuesday a threat of a possible shooting was reported at Canal Winchester High School.

Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated and linked the threat to the same person as Monday’s threat. Both threats have been deemed non-credible.

Extra security has been added to the school and classes will be held as scheduled.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Classes Go on at Canal Winchester HS Despite Threats was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: