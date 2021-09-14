LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the Short North Alliance announced Monday that HighBall Halloween will return in person this year.

For the first time, HighBall Halloween will not take place on High Street in the Short North. Instead, this year, the event will take place at Express Live’s outdoor stage venue in the Arena District.

All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, wear a mask when not eating or drinking, and the event’s capacity will be capped at 4,000 guests.

HighBall will also only be a one-night fundraising event for the first time this year on Oct. 23. Organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets online in advance, with all proceeds supporting the Short North Alliance and the Short North Arts District.

HighBall Returns But with Lots of Changes was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com