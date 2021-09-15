Kyrie Irving’s Cryptic Tweet About Taking Masks Off Has Twitter Confused

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It may be the offseason, but Kyrie Irving‘s still got something to say.

The Brooklyn Net guard is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and making controversial comments that draw laughs and confusion from fans and haters alike. This time around, his comment came in the form of a tweet that read, “My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear.”

While the tweet is vague and doesn’t allude to what type of mask Irving is urging people to take off, people are already assuming. Given the fact that we’re in year 2 of a global pandemic, wearing face masks has been a huge tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, while vaccines are an even more safe-proof option.

This isn’t the first time Irving’s been involved in some mask controversy, as last season videos surfaced of the baller at what was reportedly a family event, not wearing a mask. The NBA took the situation so seriously back in January that they launched an investigation which led to him missing games against the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.

Keep in mind that just days ago, Irving was spotted in LA watching a Sparks game, and he was clearly wearing a mask except for when he took a picture with a fan, so his words could be taken out of context.

However, Twitter is already questioning the timing of the tweet and its true meaning. Check out some of the best reactions below:

