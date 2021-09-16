Diva’s Daily Dirt: Aaliyah’s Uncle, Barry Hankerson Speaks Out

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Aaliyah’s Uncle, Barry Hankerson Speaks Out

It’s been 20 years since Aaliyah’s tragic death in 2001 and her fans are finally rejoicing and streaming her music on all platforms. Meanwhile her Uncle, Barry Hankerson, is making his media rounds and revealing new truths. Hankerson recently sat down with Dr. Oz and emotionally described how losing Aaliyah still affects the family and touched briefly on the alleged sexual abuse allegations by R.Kelly. Peep a snippet of the interview:

TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2021

It’s that TIME again! Check out which of your favorite celebrities made TIME’s list of Most Influential People of the year. From artists and pioneers to leaders and innovators, these famous folk are influencing the world with their talent and expertise.

Lil Nas X made the list and we all know why! From slaying every red carpet with show stopping looks to controversial number one music videos and headline, Lil Nas X deserves recognition for being yourself and living your truth no matter what people may say!

Also on the list: BILLIE ELLISH, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, SIMONE BILES, DANIEL KALUYYA,STACY ABRAMS, PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE, NAOMI OSKAA,BRITNEY SPEARS AND SHONDA RHIMES

Peep the entire list here:

