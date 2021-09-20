Comedian Anthony AJ Johnson Passes Away at 56 years old

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It is with a sad heat that I have to write about a man who had become one of the peoples favorite, comedian A.J. Johnson has passed away. You’ve seen him on the “Friday” as Ezail, “I Got the Hookup”, and “Players Club”.

According to his nephew his lifeless body was found inside of a store earlier this month in Los Angeles. The exact cause of death has not been determined. As of right now there is no idea if Johnson had an struggle with an addiction. But its definitely odd how a lot of black celebs have been dying gout of no where. We send our love and prayers out to his family, friends and fans.

Which movie do you remember catching A.J. Johnson in?