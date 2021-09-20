Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks To Millions Of Updated Freedmen’s Bureau Records

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Many people take their family history very seriously, especially for those of us that come from African ancestry and haven’t had much info to go on due to countless records lost during slavery days.

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to give many Black families the answers they’ve been hoping for in the journey to discovering their lineage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by NBC BLK, Ancestry.com recently updated 3.5 million records of previously enslaved Black people, which is currently available for free. As a result, many people like veteran genealogist Nicka Sewell-Smith were finally able to discover long-lost information about their kinfolk from the past. In Nicka’s case, it helped fill in the gaps to 20 years of research while seeking her family origins in America.

More on how this new ancestry update makes for a godsend to Black people below, via NBC:

“It is believed to be the world’s largest digitized and searchable collection of Freedmen’s Bureau and Freedman’s Bank archives. The collection has Black genealogists and habitual researchers thrilled because the descendants of the enslaved in America can learn more about their families in a far easier way.

‘This is very exciting and will help many researchers, historians and ordinary people trying to learn more about their ancestry,’ said Angela Dodson, CEO of Editorsoncall, a company that provides editorial services for writers. Dodson has done extensive work on researching her own family tree.

‘It is often very difficult for Black Americans to trace their history because of the disruptions of slavery, being sold down river, etc.,’ she said. ‘I am often haunted by something I read in one of the narratives of the formerly enslaved who remembered Black people just wandering the roads and trails after the Civil War looking for long-lost kin. This post-war era is a crucial period for trying to make some of these connections.’

Further, the collection is significant because it is most likely the first time newly freed African Americans appear in records after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, as many enslaved people were previously excluded from standard census and federal documents.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The update in records gave many people like Nicka Sewell-Smith a chance to rediscover their roots, some for the first time in their lives. From one New York man who found out his father’s side was quasi-free Blacks and his mother’s family were enslaved during the Civil War, to a St. Louis woman who’s now writing a book about the ancestors she found recorded on a labor contract, the new Freedmen’s Bureau update has the potential to provide peace of mind for many Black Americans and others across the world.

Get a head start on discovering your genealogy over on Ancestry.com, and feel free to share with us some of the truths you come across!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. Don't Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago. Sign up for our newsletter: [sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="DL Hughley Subscribers"]

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks To Millions Of Updated Freedmen’s Bureau Records was originally published on blackamericaweb.com