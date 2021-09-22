LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social media debates are like the new pay-per-view events, only these are free and usually expire in our minds after 24 hours.

However, one recent viral argument was big enough to make it in our “Trending Topics” discussion for today, and it had to do with a GOAT battle between new age rap king Drake and the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

The conversation got so intense in the studio that we even had to get a few callers on the line to let us know which pop star they’re siding with. The choice might be pretty obvious for the majority of you — *plays the ‘Thriller’ deep cut “The Lady in My Life” * — but tune in to entertain yourself with a few of these reactions we got.

See who wins between Drizzy and MJ in today’s “Trending Topics” report on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

What’s Trending? Is Drake The New Michael Jackson?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

