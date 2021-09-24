Woman Suing Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj Receiving Death Threats

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I am not the least surprised about how fans are reacting to the interview that was conducted on the Real with victim Jennifer Hough, the woman Kenneth Petty is said to have raped years ago. He has failed to register as a sex offender and therefore has others charges against him.

Meanwhile Hough is claiming Nicki Minaj is trying to have her refute her claims that she once made against her husband Petty. Who served time for attempted rape and did 4 plus years.

Since then Hough has spoken out because she says she is tired of being afraid. Fans has been outraged at the story Hough is telling citing that Nicki herself called her and ask her to help with any issue that Petty has going on. Hough claims she was offered money but declined, and has been receving threats ever since.

What are your thoughts?

Courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked