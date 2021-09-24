Vax To School Program for Ohioans to Win Scholarships for School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As Governor Mike DeWine is trying to get more Ohioans to get vaccinated he is not offering more money in the Vax to School program. A program that will enter a students name, who falls between 12-25, and receives the C19 vaccine will receive a chance at winning a, $100k or $10k scholarship.

According to NBC4i.com DeWine said the Ohio Lottery will release further details in the coming week. Funds come from existing COVID-19 relief dollars.

Are you willing to allow your child to become vaccinated and have a chance at winning money for school. This money will be fore the schools in Ohio.

What are your thoughts?

