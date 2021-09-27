How to get free Starbucks this week

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and their 50th anniversary.
In order to receive the free coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.
Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limit one per customer, in-store only, no order ahead, drive-thru orders, or modifiers.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine
18 photos Launch gallery
Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine
1. Laila AliSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Kent BazemoreSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Trey BurkeSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Busta RhymesSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Herman CainSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show hostSource:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 6 of 18
7. Larry ElderSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Louis FarrakhanSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Thomas 'The Hitman' HearnsSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Dwight HowardSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. DJ Maseo from De La SoulSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Cam NewtonSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Candace OwensSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Pete RockSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Kanye WestSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Andrew WigginsSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Letitia WrightSource:Getty 18 of 18
The Latest:
- R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim Foxx Played In Securing Justice For Black Women And Girls
- ‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws Attention To Black Girls And Women Killed By Police
- CEO of PrimaryOne Health Charleta Tavares on Healthcare Justice Awards and new scholarship
- MODEL MONDAY: Glenda Robinson Got A Second Chance At The Runway
- Latto Gives Pretty Girl Vibes In PrettyLittleThing’s Fall Collection
- Former NFL Star Dez Bryant Calls Out Kaepernick For Not Having A Call To Action In His Protest
- R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering Case
- Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott Collaborates with Adidas Original For Dip Collection
- Massachusetts State Troopers Are Latest Anti-Vax Public Servants To Quit Over Vaccine Mandates
- How to get free Starbucks this week
How to get free Starbucks this week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com