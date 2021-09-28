‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Candace Owens just can’t seem to stay out of headlines. The conservative commentator was the butt of a trending social media joke on Monday after a parody account tweeted an image of Stacey Dash while referring to the brash Fox news reporter.

“Candace Owens will be our first female President of the United States, and wokesters won’t vote for her, because they’re the real racists,” the tweet from the account @GaryPetersonUSA read. Instantly social media-goers poured into the comment section of the fake Twitter account expressing their bewilderment over the odd tweet.

MORE: Candace Owens COVID-19 Rumors Go Viral After Reported ‘Sudden Illness’ As Anti-Vaxxers Keep Dying

One user replied, “That’s…not Candace Owens…,” while another Twitter user chimed in, “Who knew we all look alike?”

Owens didn’t immediately respond to the Twitter mishap but both Stacey Dash and the podcast host do have a lot in common. Both women are Republican, although Stacey Dash has toned down her steadfast right-wing opinions since she apologized for her comments in support of Trump’s remarks at the White supremacist riddled Unite the Right rally in 2017. Protestors and members clashed over the racist event, so bad that one person died in the aftermath of the chaos. Trump said at the time that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the ordeal.

Both ladies have expressed their controversial political views on Fox News, which is rightfully controversial in and of itself. However, in 2017, Fox News decided to part ways with Dash following a number of on-air blunders, including in 2015, when she cursed while commenting on then-President Barack Obama’s speech on terrorism.

“I didn’t feel any passion from him,” she said at the time. “I feel like he could give a s—, excuse me, he could care less.”

Dash was later suspended for two weeks. Fox News’ senior executive vice president Bill Shine said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the “Clueless” star’s remarks were “completely inappropriate and unacceptable for our air.”

Candace has now taken her conservative banter to The Daily Wire where she hosts The Candace Owens Show but like Dash, a solid google search would reveal a number of her fiery political takes like the time she urged Black voters to come over to the red side with her controversial “Blexit” movement or her recent support of Piers Morgan during his beef with Meghan Markle.

While this tweet certainly drew in a few laughs, let’s just hope Candace doesn’t seriously consider running for the White House one day.

