Diva’s Daily Dirt: Yo Gotti Is Officially Co-Owner of DC United Soccer Team

Yo Gotti Is Officially Co-Owner of DC United Soccer Team

Yo Gotti has officially announced that he is now the co-owner of D.C United making them the most decorated team in Major League Soccer history.

The rapper, whose real name is Mario Mims, is part of a four-person group purchasing part of the club. The group also includes former Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash owner and current Swansea City co-owner Jake Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer of Granite Associates Inc. Adam Gerry and business owner Joe Mamo.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Gotti said in a statement. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance the fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Gotti’s ownership is believed to be a 1% stake, reported by Sportico, which also reports that D.C United is valued at $730 million.

Rick Ross To Pay $11K in Child Support For 3 Children

Looks like Rick Ross and the mother of his children, Briana Camille, have come to an agreement in their custody battle. Reports say the Miami rapper and entrepreneur has agreed to pay Camille $11,000 a month in child support for their three children (Berkeley, 4; Billion, 2; and Bliss, who turned 1 last month.) Rick Ross’ monthly income is allegedly somewhere around $585,000 while hers is $142.

Rozay will also have to pay for their health expenses and any extracurricular activities more than $7,560 which could add up to an additional $3,000 a year each child.

Meanwhile, did you miss the airing of his latest MTV Cribs episode? This is how you live like A BOSS!

Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Have Called it Quits

R&B singer Miguel and longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi have reportedly broken up after 17 years together.

The official statement said,

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

Mandi and Miguel were together for 10 years before tying the knot in 2018. Some reports say the two have been separated for some time now. Looks like the ‘Sure Thing’ singer scrubbed most of the photos of them as a couple but we did find this sweet memory of them together.

Wishing them both the best!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Yo Gotti Is Officially Co-Owner of DC United Soccer Team was originally published on kysdc.com