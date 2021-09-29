Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chuck D Shares Sympathetic R Kelly Tweet While Bill Cosby Claims The Pied Predator Was ‘Railroaded’

Chuck needed to keep his tweet in the drafts; Cosby needed to shut all the way up forever and always.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-ASSAULT-KELLY

Source: DEREK HENKLE / Getty

As the world continues to grapple with the news of R Kelly’s about-timely legal demise and his decades-long reign as the Pied Predator, everyone has an opinion and, unfortunately, this includes celebrities who have trash takes and massive platforms to share them on.

In today’s episode of Keep It In The Drafts, Bruh!, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D decided to take to Twitter on Tuesday to share one of those annoying, passive-aggressive “I’m not caping for Kells, I’m just caping for Kells” posts that show he’s not above going public as an enemy to common sense and reading the room.

The Hip Hop icon and famed fighter of the power erroneously compared Kelly’s story to that of Ike Turner and Rick Jamesboth of whom did time in prison and, to Chuck’s knowledge, turned out the better for it—in asking, “How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”

I’m sorry, Chuck, but no.

R Kelly is a 54-year-old man whose been accused of abusing Black women and underaged girls for the better part of three decades, beginning with him marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27.

Instead of realizing that his ill-advised show of compassion was energy that should have been reserved for Kelly’s long list of victims, Chuck decided to double and triple down on his take by deflecting to the toxicity in music fed to young Black people as if that has ANYTHING TO DO WITH SHOWING CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR A SERIAL ABUSER OF BLACK CHILDREN!

So Chuck’s take is disappointing, but at least he’s not an accused serial sex abuser throwing on a cape for a convicted serial sex abuser shortly after he himself was released from prison on a technicality after serving part of his sentence for sex abuse.

For incomprehensible reasons, Bill Cosby enters the chat.

TMZ recently questioned Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, about what the disgraced comedian thought of Kelly’s conviction—which is like asking O.J. Simpson’s thoughts on Charles Manson, but whatever—to which Wyatt responded saying, according to Cosby, “The guy was railroaded.”

Wyatt also said both he and Cosby expect Kelly will walk free on appeal.

And this, my friends, is why Cosby’s 2004 “pound cake speech” is still irksome more than 17 years later. Imagine displaying that degree of respectability politics and anti-Blackness under the guise of concern for Black youth, then riding to hell and back for a man who has spent his career abusing young Black women and underaged Black girls—all while being an accused sexual predator who has the nerve to play morality police. 

Chuck needed to keep his tweet in the drafts; Cosby needed to shut all the way up forever and always.

SEE ALSO:

‘We’re Not Giving Up On R. Kelly’: Pied Predator’s Supporters Protest Verdict Outside Courthouse As Defense Team Considers Appeal

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim Foxx Played In Securing Justice For Black Women And Girls

Melvin Van Peebles

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

77 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4214834" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Francois G. Durand / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:25 a.m. ET, Sept. 23, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Melvin Van Peebles, the iconic filmmaker and movie director whose groundbreaking work like “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song" went on to become cult classics, especially in the Black community, died Tuesday. He was 89 years old. There were no immediate reports for the cause of Van Peebles' death, which was confirmed by his son, actor and director, Mario Van Peebles, the New York Times reported. Mario Van Peebles publicly remembered his father in an Instagram post on Wednesday that commemorated the 1990 book they co-authored about their professional relationship called, "No Identity Crisis." https://www.instagram.com/p/CUHzTWpr-zp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Melvin Van Peebles' impact on the film industry and popular culture at large was undeniable. Widely recognized as the father of Black American Film for such notable contributions as "Watermelon Man," the artist who became known for being unafraid to cross boundaries, disciplines and traditions in his work was also celebrated for his musical, “Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural," for which he wrote the music and lyrics as well as an accompanying book of the same name. MadameNoire brought attention to the outpouring of condolences from other Black filmmakers who followed in the footsteps that paved the way for their own success in the entertainment industry. They included touching tributes paying homage to Melvin Van Peebles from such movie and TV luminaries as Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay, David Alan Grier, Nelson George, Holly Robinson Peete, Barry Jenkins, Robert Townsend and others. Melvin Van Peebles' career spanned the course of six decades, beginning in 1957 with the film, "Three Pickup Men for Herrick," which he directed, produced and wrote, and ending with "Lilly Done the Zampoughi Every Time I Pulled Her Coattail," a song he initially released as a single in 1971 before re-releasing it in 2012. Other notable projects in which Melvin Van Peebles lent his talents include 1977's "Greased Lightning" and 1995's "Panther," the latter being the film adaptation of his novel of the same name about the Black Panther Party -- an award-winning movie that was directed by his son, Mario Van Peebles. Born in Chicago on Aug. 21, 1932, Melvin Van Peebles explained to the New York Times in 2010 why he preferred to be involved with independent projects. “I do what I want to do," he said matter of factly. Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Chuck D Shares Sympathetic R Kelly Tweet While Bill Cosby Claims The Pied Predator Was ‘Railroaded’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close