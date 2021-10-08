Diva’s Daily Dirt: NBA YoungBoy Fans Petition For His Release

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NBA YoungBoy Fans Petition For His Release

Earlier this week we reported that Ray J was currently in a Miami hospital recovering from pneumonia. HollywoodUnlocked reported he was there alone without his wife, Princess Love, or any of his family due to COVID-19 safety.

Despite his hospitalization, the singer, executive producer, actor and entrepreneur is pushing the proper paperwork through to get a divorce for the third time.

If you’ve been following this story, Princess Love first filed for divorce back in May of 2020. After quarantining together, the couple had a change of heart. Ray J then ended up later filing for divorce in September. This third jab at filing for divorce comes after the couple tried to make it work one last time. Wishing these two the best for themselves and their family.

Nicki Minaj Gears Up To Host #RHOP Reunion

Is Nicki Minaj really about to host The Real Housewives of Potomac’s sixth season reunion? It sure does look promising!

If you remember the rap queen announced she would be hosting the RHOP reunion back in late July. She even asked all of the barbs to binge the season so they’d be up to date and ready for a ‘funny and epic’ show.

She posted this photo with Andy Cohen on her IG:

Well of course Nicki hosting the reunion would be epic! Plus RHOP is on fire this season! Do you think Nicki Minaj will ask all of the questions we are dying to know at the reunion?

