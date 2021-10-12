NFL Coach Jon Gruden Resign Following Homophobic Comments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is proving the point of Dave Chapelle all the way to be true. You can literally get away with murder and the world will brush it off but the minute you decide to have a perspective that is not in alignment with the LGBTQ you are Cancelled.

One of the NFLs highest paid coaches, former Radiers Coach Jon Gruden has resigned following some of his emails that listed a number of things from denouncing women being employed as on-field officials, a team drafting an openly gay player, and the tolerance for national anthem protesters.

These days you really can’t have your own view point without being crucified for it.

What are your thoughts?