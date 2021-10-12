According to NBC4i, four people, including a 9-year-old child, were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Alona Drive early Tuesday morning.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:22 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Alona Drive on the report of a shooting.
Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect approached the victims and without provocation, began shooting.
Two of the victims were injured while outside on the patio, the third victim was struck by a bullet that had entered the apartment.
The victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Usher Welcomes Second Daughter With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
- Amid Fake Outrage Over Kamala Harris’ NASA Video, Never Forget Trump Hired People To Cheer For Him
- Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
- Tyga Gets Physical with Ex and is Cooperating with Police
- Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School
- Columbus Police: Suspect Arrested in Polaris Shooting Incident
- Columbus: Three Shot, Child Injured in Early Morning Shooting
- NFL Coach Jon Gruden Resign Following Homophobic Comments
- New Broadway Musical ‘Paradise Square’ Tells A Story Of Racial Harmony Torn Apart By Civil War
- Taraji P. Henson Talks Season Two Of ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind’ & Mental Health In A Pandemic [Watch]
Columbus: Three Shot, Child Injured in Early Morning Shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com