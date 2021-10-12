Columbus: Three Shot, Child Injured in Early Morning Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, four people, including a 9-year-old child, were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Alona Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:22 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Alona Drive on the report of a shooting.

Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect approached the victims and without provocation, began shooting.

Two of the victims were injured while outside on the patio, the third victim was struck by a bullet that had entered the apartment.

The victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

