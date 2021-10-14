Legendary Libra! Black Woman In Virginia Becomes 1 Of 6 Living People In America To Turn 110

It’s still Libra season, and we’re sending a season-wide happy birthday to all those celebrating under the most balanced sign of them all.
We also have to give an extra warm shoutout to a special lady that recently celebrated a very monumental birthday, becoming one of only six people currently alive in America to turn 110 years old. The best part? She’s a proud Black woman!
Virginia’s own Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown hit the big 1-1-0 last week on October 4th, making her the first and only supercentenarian to reside in the southern state of the six in total still alive. Throughout her many, many years of defying the odds of human mortality, Viola has been blessed with a sizable family that includes eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and “more relatives and friends than she can count” according to ABC local affiliate WJLA.
More from WJLA below on the lengthy life of Viola Roberts:
“Viola Roberts was born Oct. 4, 1911, in Hume, Va.
Her parents, James Roberts and Maria Hosby Roberts, had 13 children.
Clarke County said, ‘when Viola was 7, she and her parents moved from upper Fauquier County to northeastern Clarke County to work at Springfield Farm. A brother, Harrison Roberts, worked for the Claggett family at Springfield and told his parents about the job opportunity. Thus, Viola began a life of cleaning, cooking, and caring for others.’
Viola married John Lampkin in the 1930s, and together they built their house on Josephine Street. The main two-story structure of their home was originally part of a livery stable on Main Street that Mr. Lampkin moved about seven blocks to Josephine Street.”
Viola actually rang in her 110th at the home on Josephine Street in Berryville, which she still resides in after all these years.
Happy birthday Mrs. Roberts Lampkin Brown, and here’s to many more!
