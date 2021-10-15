FDA To Reduce Sodium in Food by 12%

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well it took them long enough to help people get their health together. The FDA is now looking into the amount of salt humans place in their body according to New York Reports. The administration is giving food companies little over two years to get this done.

Apparently the No.1 cause of premature deaths in the country is heart disease, which may be tied to a heavy intake from salt. The suggested amount of salt to intake prepay is 2,300 milligrams, or one teaspoon a day.

Restaurants are not being required to comply with this rule but will be rewarded if they do.

How much salt are you taking in a day?