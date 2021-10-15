The Dope Dixon
HomeThe Dope Dixon

FDA To Reduce Sodium in Food by 12%

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Well it took them long enough to help people get their health together. The FDA is now looking into the amount of salt humans place in their body according to New York Reports. The administration is giving food companies  little over two years to get this done.

Apparently the No.1 cause of premature deaths in the country is heart disease, which may be tied to a heavy intake from salt. The suggested amount of salt to intake prepay is 2,300 milligrams, or one teaspoon a day.

Restaurants are not being required to comply with this rule but will be rewarded if they do.

How much salt are you taking in a day?

5 White Boots You Should Introduce To Your Wardrobe This Fall
5 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close